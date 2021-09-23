New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, the sitcom is loved by all. The iconic sitcom is considered as the greatest Indian comedy show by far that aired in the early 2000s and later made a come back on the OTT platform on Disney+Hotstar with season 2. The cast of the iconic sitcom had a reunion on Wednesday.

Over the years, the sitcom has gained immense popularity with its unmatched comedy and humor. Sarabhai vs Sarabhai featured class actors such as Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rupali Ganguly, and Rajesh Kumar among others.

Rupali Ganguly who played the role of Monisha Sarabhai in the sitcom teased her fans with glimpses of the most loved family's reunion. Rupali took her Instagram and shared videos and pictures and wrote,"I love them. More pics coming up!”

Take a look at the posts here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

She also hosted a quick live session and introduced her 'most favouritest family', the most precious family’. In the live session, she first hugged Satish Shah and said he is the kid of the family, to which Satish said, "I love her." Next, she went on to introduce Aatish Kapadia the director of the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

In the clip Rupali went ahead and introduced Maya aka Ratna Pathak and said, " mummy say hi," Ratna asks "to whom?" and gives Rupali a peck on her cheeks. She ended the session by introducing Rajesh and Sumeet Raghavan who played the character of Roshesh and Sahil Sarabhai in the sitcom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Rupali mentioned how she is excited to see them all after so many years. Sharing the video, she wrote, " Sarabhai ka Reunion."

Rupali in a series of posts shared a picture of her and his co-star Sumeet Raghavan and captioned it with, "Saahil and Monisha ..Wagle and Anupamaa..Some friendships r lifelong."

Fans are overjoyed as some speculated the show is coming back with season 3. Sarabhai vs Sarabhai original series aired in 2006 and later returned for a short season in 2017.

Posted By: Ashita Singh