‘Sara Da Sara Sach Bol Diya’: Shubhman Gill Reacts To Dating Rumors With Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is one popular actor in the Hindi film industry. The ‘Kedarnath’ star has been linked to many of her costars, including Kartik Aaryan and Sushant Singh Rajput.

Recently, pictures of Shubhman Gill and Sara Ali Khan having a meal together went viral on social media. The two were also spotted leaving a hotel in Delhi at the same time, leaving fans quizzed about their relationship status.

And now, Shubman Gill has finally addressed the speculations and rumors of him dating Sara Ali Khan. At a recent appearance on a Punjabi chat show, ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’, host Sonam Bajwa asked the actor if he was dating the ‘Simmba’ star. To this, Shubhman replied, “Maybe."

Not convinced by the answer, Sonam quickly quipped, “sara ka sara sach bolo,” to which Shubman answered, “sara da sara sach bol diya. Maybe, maybe not."

For the unversed, Shubhman Gill was earlier rumored to be dating Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar. Neither of them confirmed or denied the reports.

Sara Ali Khan on the other hand was rumored to have been dating Kartik Aaryan. The duo reportedly fell in love during the shooting of their film ‘Love Aaj Kal’. Though neither of them never confirmed or denied their relationship, the duo’s chemistry was loved by their fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen starring opposite ‘Raazi’ star Vicky Kaushal in director Laxman Utekar’s next. The film is an untitled romantic drama and is slated to release in theaters next year.

Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in ‘Gaslight’ alongside Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. She will then star in Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions’ film ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’. Sara will be essaying he role of a brave freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.