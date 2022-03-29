New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Saif Ali Khan’s sister, Saba Ali Khan, always shares some memorable pictures of her family on her Instagram profile. This time, she has shared an adorable throwback picture of Sara Ali Khan with the legendary actress, Sharmila Tagore.

In the picture, Sara is looking lovely in a white and pink dress with two pigtails. Sharmila Tagore can be seen holding Sara and is wearing a simple and elegant saree. Saba Ali Khan wrote in the caption, “MY Muses...Apple didn't fall far from the grand tree! When natural posers Mahsha'Allah, make fabulous subjects... and the entire family is in front of the camera, guess who's the one #behindthescenes !”.

The netizens can’t get enough of this endearing picture. One Instagram user wrote, “Beauty in the genes!”, to which Saba replied, “talent n beauty n brains too! Mahsha'Allah”. Another person commented, “Awww....Saru has got, all her Grace in heredity from her Badi Amma. Thanku Saba ma'am for sharing these moments.”

Earlier, Saba had shared a cute photo of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s youngest son, Jeh. She wrote in the caption, “ My Little Soldier…#jehjaan”.

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut in the year 2018 with Kedarnath opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. After that, she did movies like Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan, Simmba with Ranveer Singh, Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan, and her latest release was Atrangi Re with two superstars, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She received a lot of appreciation for her role in Atrangi Re. Currently, the actress has finished her shoot for Laxman Utekar's next with Vicky Kaushal. She will also be seen in Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav