Sara Ali Khan took to her official social media handle to share pictures from her latest black and white photoshoot. Scroll down to see pics.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular starkids in her league. Even though the actress has just stepped into the industry, but all thanks to social media, her fan following is massive and she is a craze among the youth. Recently, Sara posted a set of pictures from her latest monochromatic photoshoot where she is seen looking gorgeous.

Yes, the 'Simmba' actress shared a series of clicks in which she is wearing a bra top with a thigh-high slit skirt. Sara completed her look with open hair and sultry expressions. Like usual, sharing her pictures on her official social media handle, she captioned it with a shayari. She wrote, “Kash Kabhi Yu Ho Na Hasrate Na Junun Ho Tera Khyaal Ho Aur Tu Ho Dil Me Bas Sukoon Ho (sic).”

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Isn't she looking stunning? Well, she is indeed killing it in her latest pictures.

As soon as Sara dropped the photos, her friends and fans started commenting on her beauty. Some s[oke about her perfectly toned body while some couldn't help but gush over her expressions. One user wrote, 'hot', while another one went, 'Wow!' meanwhile, many people shared heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

Sara is quite active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses from her personal and professional life with fans. Not long ago, she shared a family pic on eid with her father Saif Ali Khan and brothers Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh.

Sara captioned the click saying, “Eid Mubarak May Allah grant everyone peace, prosperity and positivity Inshallah hoping for better times for us all #staysafe #gratitude (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Talking about her film front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen opposite Varun Dhawan in 'Coolie No.1' which was a remake of the 90s film of the same name. Sara will next be seen in 'Atrangi Re' with Akshay Kumar and South star Dhanush.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal