New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan always shares some adorable pictures of her family members on social media. She has earlier shared some throwback pictures of Saif Ali Khan, her mother Sharmila Tagore and Sara Ali Khan and fans love to see some unseen pictures of their favourite stars. Now, Saba Ali Khan has posted an adorable picture of Sara with her brother Ibrahim.

Sharing the pictures, Saba wrote, "Siblings ..Again!!! Posers eh... photograph by Aunt, obsessed with her munchkins. Mahsha'Allah!".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

Netizens are loving this adorable picture of Sara and Ibrahim. One person commented, "Cuties", meanwhile, another person wrote, "Aww munchkins".

Saba also shared a cute picture of Saf Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh with Soha Ali Khan's daughter. Both the children can be seen hugging each other. She wrote, "Siblings....still! Cousin..sisters can be protective too! ". One person commented, "he is such a cutiewww soooo innocent", meanwhile, another person wrote, "Masha Allah great family".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath in 2018. She also starred in Rohit Shetty's Simba opposite Ranveer Singh, Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will star in Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. She will star in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film opposite Vicky Kaushal. Sara was last seen in Aanand L Rai's film Atrangi Re, for which she received a lot of appreciation for her performance. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Whereas, Ibrahim Ali Khan is currently working as the assistant director in Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. This film is Karan Joha's comeback as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which was released in 2016.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav