New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is so many things and a wanderer too. She likes to explore and visit new places in India and around the world. She enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and her gram is filled either with her film promotions or her pictures from places she has travelled to. Sara likes to post pictures of her fun adventures from different places around the globe.

Recently, Sara took her Instagram to share fun highlights of her 2021 travel diaries. She posted a video and wrote, "Moments of 2021 that made me feel most alive," and added Farhan Akhtar's Toh Zinda Ho Tum in the backdrop.

In video, Sara can be seen swimming in the blue waters of Maldives, trekking on mountains, and exploring snow-capped mountains.

The actress earlier in 2021 visited Kedarnath with Janhvi Kapoor and shared some mesmerising pictures from there. They both posted a lot of photos to their Instagram accounts and Sara captioned one of her pictures with, "Back to where it all began."

Currently, Sara was on a promotional tour for her movie Atrangi Re which was released on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. Helmed by Anand L Rai, the movie features some classes such as Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

For the lesser-known, Sara made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with the movie Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. She also featured in movies like Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh, and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. She was also featured in the Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan. She is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh.

