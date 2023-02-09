Sara Ali Khan Wishes Mom Amrita Singh A 'Happy Birthday', 'My Whole World, My Rock, Cushion...'

Sara Ali Khan is celebrating her mother Amrita Singh's birthday on Thursday, that is, February 9, 2023. The Atrangi Re star headed to her Instagram handle and uploaded a couple of pictures which her candidly posing with her mother in Udaipur.

Sharing some pictures on her Instagram handle, Sara penned a heartfelt caption and wished her 'whole world' a 'Happy Birthday'. "Happiest Birthday to my whole world. Thank you for always being my rock (sometimes by cushion), my moral compass, my mirror (pun intended) and my aspiration. #strength #inspiration #purpose #number1," wrote Sara.

She also posted a couple of pictures on Instagram from her Udaipur vacation with Amrita Singh. The first picture has the mother-daughter duo sitting on a bench as they pose for a picture, while in the second pic, Sara could be seen hugging Amrita.

Several fans took to the comments section to wish Amrita Singh on her special day. An Instagram user commented, "Happy Birthday Amritaji. U have a wonderful wonderful daughter with u and may this bonds of urs get stronger and happier," another one wrote, "Wow Beautiful Bollywood Actress Amrita Singh Happy Birthday to God Bless you," while others dropped hearts.

It is pertinent to note that recently, a picture of Sara Ali Khan and her rumoured ex-beau Kartik Aaryan surfaced online, lookin at which netizens alleged that the duo have been spending time in Udaipur.