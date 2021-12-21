New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: With Atrangi Re all set release in theatres, Sara Ali Khan is busy hopping from one set to another to promote her movie. Recently, the actress graced the hot seat of Karan Johar's show 'Koffee shots with Karan' with her co-star Dhanush and answered some fun questions.

Disney shared the clip of the show in which show host, Karan Johar asks Sara Ali Khan to Name four people that she would want in her swayamvar. To which she replied without hesitation, "Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan. "

After she answered, Karan, laughed and said, "All these wives are watching, I'm just telling you." Sara replied, "And hopefully the husbands are also." Her co-star, Dhanush also laughed and reacted with a surprised expression.

Watch the video here:

For the unversed, all the names she took were mostly of married celebrities as Ranveer Singh is married to actor Deepika Padukone while Varun Dhawan is married to Natasha Dalal and Vicky Kaushal just got hitched with actress Katrina Kaif.

Also, Sara has already worked with Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan in Simmba and Coolie No. 1 respectively. While, as per the reports, Sara will be collaborating with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar next.

Meanwhile, Dhanush who appeared on Karan's chat show for the first time said that "I'm very excited. I speak very little. I'm very shy. So, I don't know how much I can add to your show. But I'm looking forward to having some fun."

Directed by Anand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Atrangi Re will release on December 24 only on Disney+ Hotstar.

Posted By: Ashita Singh