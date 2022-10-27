Sara Ali Khan Walks Out Of Vicky Kaushal’s 'The Immortal Ashwatthama’, Here’s Why

Vicky Kaushal’s highly anticipated film ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’ is back in the works yet again after being shelved by the makers last year. The film will mark the reunion of the ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ duo director Aditya Dhar and Vicky Kaushal on the big screen yet again.

Earlier, it was reported that Sara Ali Khan will play the leading lady opposite Vicky Kaushal in the film. However, it seems like the actor has now walked out of the film.

According to reports, Sara Ali Khan very much wanted to be a part of the film, but afterthe film was revived by the makers, the script too got revised. According to a report in India Today, the earlier script demanded a younger girl to be cast which is why Sara Ali Khan’s name was zeroed down by the makers.

But now, with many alterations and clashing of dates, Sara Ali Khan had no choice but to walk out of the film. The script too requires an older actress to be casted ialong with Vicky Kaushal.

“Hence, now the makers are looking at other options,” the report added.

It was also being rumored that the makers are now considering ‘The Family Man 2’ star Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s name for the leading lady in ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’. However, no official confirmation has been made yet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be paired alongside Vicky Kaushal in director Laxman Utekar’s next untitled romantic drama film. The ‘Simmba’ star will also be seen in the film ‘Gaslight’ along with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.

Recently it was announced that Sara Ali Khan will play the lead role in Karan Johar’s next ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’. She will be essaying the role of a freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.