New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sara Ali Khan is one star kid who is quite religious and is often spotted at temples and dargahs during festivals and in her free time. She even keeps her fans updated by sharing glimpses from her visits on her social media account. And once again the newbie stepped out to visit the Ajmer Sharif with her mother Amrita Singh. And what caught everyone's attention was that the duo were spotted twinning in a light green salwar kameez with their head covered.

Sara who teamed up her look with blush pink facemask and the same coloured bangles, also wished her fans 'Jumma Mubarak. Yes, the 'Coolie No. 1' actress shared a series of pictures from her visit on her Instagram handle along with her wish.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's latest Instagram post here:

While speaking to Harper's Bazaar Sara expressed the desire of staying with her mother forever, she said, "I intend to live with my mother for the rest of my life. She gets upset when I say that because she has this whole marriage plan for me, but she can also come with me no, what's the problem?"

The actress was last seen in 'Coolie No. 1' opposite Varun Dhawan. Talking about wishing to work in another remake of David Dhawan's film, Sara had told Times Now Digital saying, "Honestly, like truth be told, I am quite like excited and looking forward to do original films now. Abhi kuch naya karna chahti hu (Want to do something new now). But, David sir's Biwi No. 1 is something that I would like to do, if ever."

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in filmmaker Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re' opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush which will be releasing on August 6 this year.

