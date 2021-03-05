Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan has turned 20 today. Being a perfect elder sister Sara Ali Khan treated her brother to a gigantic football-themed cake. Scroll down to see pic

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan has turned a year older today, and his sister actress Sara Ali Khan pumped up. Being a perfect sibling, she never misses a chance to tease her baby bother, even if it's his birthday. 25-year-old actress often teases Ibrahim by addressing him as 'Iggy Potter' seeing this a perfect opportunity, she added the name to his personalised birthday cake.

Sharing a sneak peek of his birthday cake, we can see how creatively Sara added this nickname. Ibrahim is an ardent football lover, so keeping that in mind, she got a blue-white cake which had a football team Chelsea F.C logo on it. Not just this, the cake had 'Iggy' written on the back of the player's jersey. Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted the pic on her story along with a sweet caption which read, "I love my little brother".

Here have a look:

20-year-old Ibrahim Ali Khan is quite famous amongst his fans on social media. Carrying the charming features of his father Saif, Ibrahim also looks forward to being part of Bollywood. Apart from this, he is also quite good at sports and is often spotted playing football with B-town celebs such as Aditya Roy Kapur, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen alongside Varun Dhawan in Coolie No. 1. Now, she will next be seen in Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re, wherein she will be seen sharing screen space with superstars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. This will be trios first collaboration. The film is slated to hit the theatres on August 6. Earlier, the film was scheduled to release this year on Valentine's Day, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film was postponed.

