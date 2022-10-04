Sara Ali Khan To Star in 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'; Varun Dhawan Announces Film In Unique Style | Watch

Sara Ali Khan is all set to star in a film about India's freedom struggle 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'. Her Coolie No 1 co-star Varun Dhawan announced the film in Sara's style. The movie will stream on Amazon Prime Video. The makers have not announced the release date or any further details yet.

Sharing the announcement teaser, Varun wrote, "as promised, there you go... I can in no way contain my excitement for this one, how about you? #AeWatanOnPrime, coming soon…"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

In the video, Varun reveals that the movie is based on a freedom fighter and will be set in the pre-independence era.

Meanwhile, Sara wrote, "Enough said @varundvn. Dropping my look from the film soon, stay tuned darshako! #AeWatanOnPrime, coming soon…only on @primevideoin."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Sara will essay the role of Usha Mehta, who started an underground radio station in 1942.

“Sara signed this film earlier this year. Now that she has finished her other commitments, the film will go on the floors in a few weeks. She has been prepping for the film and is very excited to essay a real-life character for the first time,” a source was quoted saying by Bollywood Hungama.

Ae Watan Mere Watan will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The movie is directed by Kannan Iyer and written by Darab Farooqui.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen in Atrangi Re and was seen with two superstars, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She received a lot of appreciation for her role in Atrangi Re. The actress has finished her shoot for Laxman Utekar's next with Vicky Kaushal. She will also be seen in Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey.