Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan's name is making rounds on the internet, if she is going to play the female lead in Vicky Kaushal's Ashwatthama? Check details here.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The makers of the National Award-winning film URI: The SUrgical Strike have announced yet another film with actor Vicky Kaushal earlier this year. However, the makers were kept silent about the female lead. Now, it has reported that Pataudi princess Sara Ali Khan has been finalised for essaying the lady lead in the film. According to the report published in Dainik Jagran, Sara hasn't signed the contract yet. The film is Aditya Dhar's directorial and has been titled- Ashwattama.

The shooting of the film is likely to begin in April next year. It will be a period war film based on the mythological character Ashwatthama (played by Vicky Kaushal) of the Mahabharata. Ahwatthama was one of the most important characters of the Indian epic Mahabharata, which is widely known for his sacrifice to offer Guru Dakshina to Guru Dronacharya.

According to the reports, the film will be shot at different locations in the country and is scheduled for an 80 to 90 days shoot. Seven scenes of the film can also be shot in Greece, New Zealand, Japan and Columbia. A lot of work has to be done on the film including visual effects and for that, the studio shoot has also been scheduled.

Talking about Sara's other projects, the actress is busy doing the promotions of her upcoming film Coolie No. 1. After that, she will be beginning the shooting of her next film Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. It has been speculated that Sara will sign Vicky Kaushal's Ashwathama after completing her pending schedules. The actress will be seen opposite to Varun Dhawan in Coolie. No 1 and the film is releasing this Christmas (December 25) on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Videos.

Posted By: Srishti Goel