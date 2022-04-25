New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan leaves no stone unturned when it comes to impressing audiences and critics. The actress gained a lot of appreciation for her work in her latest film Atrangi Re. Now, it seems that Sara is all set to take a new road when it comes to roles in films. As per the media report, the actress will be seen in a period film based on the 1942 Quit India movement.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Sara will be seen in a new avatar for the upcoming film. The publication further stated that the film will be helmed by Ek Thi Dayan director Kanan Iyer. The reports further stated that the film will release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The movie will be backed by Dharmatic Entertainment, Pinkvilla reported.

Sara started her Bollywood career with the film Kedarnath, which also featured late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara was last seen in Atrangi Re which also starred Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Currently, the actress is busy shooting for her film Gaslight in Gujarat with Vikrant Massey. Both the actors of the film were recently spotted as they visited the Dwarkadhish temple in the state.

Sara also shared pictures from her trip to the Nageshvara Jyotirlinga with Vikrant. Sharing the pictures, Sara wrote, “Nice to have you mere saath, Filming, inspiring, holding my haath, Being there and helping me for har ek baat, Thank you, Jai Bholenath"

Take a look at Sara's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

This will be the first time when Sara and Vikrant will be sharing the screen space together for the film Gaslight.

Besides that, Sara will also work with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film. The shoot of the film began last year in December right after Vicky’s marriage to Katrina Kaif. They wrapped the first schedule in January.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen