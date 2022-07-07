Sara Ali Khan Strolls London Streets With Saif, Ibrahim and Jeh To 'Keep Up With The Pataudis'

Looks like, the Pataudi clan is having a blast in London as they are strolling in the streets of the city in style. It was a lovely day out for Sara Ali Khan, her brother Ibrahim, father Saif Ali Khan and little munchkin Baby Jeh on Thursday as they spent quality time with each other. Sara Ali Khan recently shared set of images from her episode of 'Keeping Up With The Pataudi's'.

In one of the pictures, little baby Jeh looks at Sara and Ibrahim while in another Sara and Ibrahim are posing with their father, Saif Ali Khan. In the last image, "the Pataudis" - Saif, Sara, Ibrahim and Jeh pose for the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Sharing the post, she wrote, "Keeping up with the Pataudi's...". Let us tell you that, the pictures are from a park named Grosvenor Square in London.

Earlier today, Saba Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan's elder sister had shared an image of Ibrahim, Sara and baby Jeh as they were posing in front of a fountain in London. Interestingly, Kareena Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan were missing from the photos.

For the unversed, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are Saif Ali Khan's kids from his first wife, Amrita Singh, while Taimur and Jeh are from his second wife, Kareena Kapoor. The Pataudi clan is in London for the past few days and is having a gala time there. Be it, Kareena Kapoor or Sara Ali Khan, the whole Pataudi clan is indulged in various different activities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Earlier, Sara Ali Khan shared a bunch of pictures with her "tribe" on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Summer vibe With my tribe Kindly like, share and subscribe".

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled with Vicky Kaushal. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are gearing up for the release of their respective movies, Vikram Vedha and Laal Singh Chaddha.