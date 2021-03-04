Soaking in the Maldivian sun, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle and dropped a mesmerizing bikini pic from her latest vacation. Scroll down to check out the pics

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood beauty Sara Ali Khan always swaps away her fans with her amazing acting skills and perfectly toned figure. The actress, who is quite active on social media, keeps treating her followers by giving a sneak peek into her personal life. However, after a long, the actress has set the internet ablaze with her recent bikini picture.

Soaking in the Maldivian sun, Atrangi Re actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a mesmerizing bikini pic from her latest vacation. Looking gorgeous and hot in a coral coloured bikini, she left the internet flutter. She paired her bikini with a knitted cape and accessorised it with a shell necklace with her hair tied in a ponytail. Sara Ali Khan captioned the image in her quirky style, "Your daily dose of Vitamin C#vitaminc #vitaminsea".

Here have a look:

As soon as she dropped the post, netizens were left gawking and bombarded her comment section with love-filled emojis.

Before kick-starting her vacation in the Maldives, Saif Ali Khan's daughter was holidaying with her beloved mother Amrita Singh in Rajasthan. The actress also shared their pics on Instagram, wherein they can be seen at Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

Here have a look:

On the work front, Sara was last seen in David Dhawan's 1995 comedy-drama remake Coolie No. 1 alongside Varun Dhawan. The film which was released on Amazon Prime Video received a lukewarm response from netizens. Now, the actress will be seen next in Aanand L Rai's anticipated film 'Atrangi Re' starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film is slated to hit theatres on August 6, 2021. Earlier, the film was scheduled to release on the eve of Valentine's Day. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release was postponed.

