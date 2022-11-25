Sara Ali Khan, Sea-Ing Life’s Beauty, Is ‘Shore’ Of Her Beauty Too

Sara Ali Khan, who often keeps treating her fans with cool pictures from her day-to-day life, posted her bikini-clad photo on Friday and set the internet on fire.

Taking to Instagram, she shared an image of herself in pink bikini and white kimono and captioned it as, "Be shore of yourself. Come out of your shell. Take time to coast. Avoid pier pressure. Sea life's beauty. Don't get so tide down on work that you miss out on life's beautiful waves."

A few days ago, Sara Ali Khan had dropped another set of beach images along with co-star Varun Dhawan. "Sea you," she wrote and tagged the actor.

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan have worked together in Coolie No. 1.

However, the Bollywood diva, since the past few months, has been grabbing headlines not for her work but rather her rumoured relationship with cricketer Shubman Gill.

In August 2022, Sara and Shubman were spotted having dinner at Bastian in the maximum city. This was the first time the duo was spotted together on a dinner date.

As soon as the video of the couple ordering food at the restaurant surfaced online, it gave rise to speculations about their relationship.

In October 2022, the lovebirds were again seen exiting a hotel in Delhi. The same month, the two were also spotted boarding the same flight together which convinced fans that the two were dating.

The cricketer also appeared on a chat show Dil Diyan Gallan hosted by Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa. However, when Sonam Bajwa questioned the young cricketer if he is dating Sara Ali Khan, Shubman replied, "Maybe."

She further asked him, "Sara ka sara sach bolo," to which he blushingly replied, "Sara da sara sach bol diya. Maybe, maybe not." His reply created a frenzy on social media.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She will next be seen in a Laxman Utekar's film opposite Vicky Kaushal.