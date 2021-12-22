New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan has a jam-packed schedule as she is hopping from one set to another, in order to promote her upcoming film 'Atrangi Re'. The actress was recently spotted on the sets of singing reality show 'Saregamapa' where she was seen singing a song and goofing around with a toddler.

In the video, Sara was seen holding a toddler in her arms while she sang Veer-Zara's song 'Tere Liye' in a completely dissonant way. Though the actress tried to pull all her seven notes, she ended up scaring the little munchkin. In another clip, Sara can be seen asking the mother of the child that if she can take the baby in her arms, after which the actress tries to sing the song, which was completely out of the melody.

After Sara sang the song, she received hilarious reactions from the judges Vishal Dadlani and Shankar Mahadevan, as well as host Aditya Narayan. The one-minute clip went viral on social media and fans have spammed the comments section of the post. The video was shared by Filmfare's official account and has garnered above 2 lakh views.

While one user wrote, "Sara be unapologetically you always," another commented, "Bachhi dar jayegi behen..anyways good try".

See the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

While talking about work front, Sara made her Bollywood debut in 2018, in Kedarnath opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress was also seen in Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. Sara will now be seen in her upcoming film Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The actress last appeared in Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan.

Sara Ali Khan was born to Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are Bollywood actors. Her father Saif Ali Khan is now married to actress Kareena Kapoor.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen