Sara Ali Khan Reunites With Her 'Vishu Babu' aka Dhanush, Congratulates Him On 'The Gray Man'

Dhanush has been hitting headlines these days due to his Hollywood debut in 'The Gray Man'. The movie's directors Joe and Anthony Russo were recently in India to promote the film as well. Moreover, the Russo Brothers also attended the party with Dhanush and the party was a star-studded affair. At the party, Dhanush reunited with his Atrangi Re co-star Sara Ali Khan and the duo also shared a picture on social media.

First, Sara shared a picture with Dhanush on her Instagram story and congratulated him on his movie. She wrote, "Congratulation on The Gray Man!! Loved you in it as usual Dhanush. Had a blast catching up with my Vishu Baba and thoroughly missed Aanand L Rai.

Later, Dhanush reposted the picture and wrote, "Thank you, Sara. It was great catching up with you my Rinku."

Apart from Dhanush and Sara, the movie also starred Akshay Kumar. The movie generally received positive reviews and the star cast was praised for their performances. Moreover, the album of Atrangi Re was a hit as well. The movie is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar. Atrangi Re revolves around Rinku, who is in love with Sajjad. However, her family does not approve of her relationship and gets her forcefully married to Vishu, who later falls in love with her.

Meanwhile, The Gray Man is streaming on Netflix. The movie also stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Regé-Jean Page. It is based on Mark Greaney's 2009 novel of the same name. Talking about how he got the part in The Gray Man, Dhanush said at the press conference, "I don’t know how I ended up in this film". He further added, "The casting agency in India told me that they have a Hollywood project for me. They said it is a big film. So I said okay. I asked which film, what film? They said it is a big film. So I said alright, and it can’t get bigger than this.”

Netflix recently organised the premiere of The Gray Man in Mumbai. It was a star studded affair and was attended by many Bollywood celebs.