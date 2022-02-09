New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan indeed loves her mom Amrita Singh. She is often clicked with her mother out and about in the city. Now on Amrita Singh's birthday on February 9. Sara Ali Khan shares a heartfelt note for her mother wishing her a very happy birthday.

On Wednesday Sara shared a series of pics of herself mirroring her mother former actress Amrita Singh. Sharing the pictures Sara wrote, "Happy Happy Happy Birthday Mommy ❤️👩👧👦🐣🐥 Thank you for always showing me the mirror, but still always motivating me, encouraging me, and inspiring me. I promise to always try my hardest to make you happy and proud 🤗 and I will try every day to imbibe a fraction of the strength, beauty, grace, and brilliance you exude."

She also used these hashtags in the post- #bosslady #superwoman #mywholeworld #numberone #likemotherlikedaughter.

Check the post here:

In the shared pictures, Sara was looking exact carbon copy of her mother. It was like seeing the same person one much younger and another the older version of that. From eyes to hair to face to expressions and poses Sara Ali Khan has got everything from her mother Amrita Singh.

For the unversed, Sara Ali Khan is the daughter to Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan. Saif and Amrita had parted ways in the year 2004 when sara was much young.

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut in the year 2018 with Kedarnath's opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. After that she did movies like Love Aaj Kal 2, Simmba, Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan and her latest release was Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Currently, the actress finished her shoot for Laxman Utekar's next with Vicky Kaushal. She was shooting in Indore. Apart from this Sara also has various other big films in her kitty.

Posted By: Ashita Singh