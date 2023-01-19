Sara Ali Khan Quits 'The Collective', Joins Karan Johar And Bunty Sajdeh’s DCA

Sara Ali Khan made her acting debut with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath' opposite Sushant Singh Rajpoot. Gaining immense praise at the box office and from critics for her role, the actress ever since then was managed by 'The Collective' media agency.

Making her way through Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan has been featured in numerous films including 'Love Aaj Kal', 'Simmba', 'Atrangi re', and 'Coolie No. 1.' However, the pandemic slowed down her career, the Pataudi princess has finally taken an exit from 'The Collective' agency and has joined Karan Johar and Bunty Sajdeh's brand 'Dharma Cornerstone Agency.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Sara Ali Khan will be ending her long 5-year journey with 'The Collective.' The report stated, "Sara had a great journey with The Collective, and the two have decided to amicably part ways for better prospects."

It further mentioned, "Sara has now signed an exclusive agreement with the Karan Johar and Bunty Sajdeh led DCA – Dharma Cornerstone Agency. The paperwork is done and going ahead, Dharma will exclusively manage films, web series, and brands for Sara Ali Khan."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Earlier in November, Tiger Shroff also had taken an exit from 'The Collective' and joined Dharma Cornerstone Agency for a better cinematic journey. However, Ranveer Singh on the other hand parted ways with Yash Raj Films and thus joined 'The Collective.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Cornerstone Agency (@dcatalent)

After the Covid-19 pandemic, there have been huge changes in the Bollywood world, where many celebrities have tossed their management teams for better opportunities, whereas some have restructured their whole strategy for a better lookout.

Dharma Cornerstone Agency at present manages actors from the big league including Tamannaah Bhatia, Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, Vijay Deverakonda, Tripti Dimri, and a few others, where Sara Ali Khan has also joined the lot.

Talking about Sara Ali Khan's work front, The actress was last seen in Anand L. Rai's 'Atrangi Re' opposite Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. She will next be seen in Dinesh Vijan's Production 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' opposite Vicky Kaushal. The actress will also star in Ramesh Taurani's production 'Gaslight' alongside Vikrant Massey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan will also be a part of Karan Johar's production film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' which will be soon released on Amazon Prime and is set against the backdrop of the All India Radio program.