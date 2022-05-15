New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan never fails to impress the audience with her charm and her acting skills. The actress is quite active on social media and shares a glimpse of her personal and professional life. Now, she has shared some stunning monochrome pictures on Instagram and her fans are swooning over them.

Sharing the pictures, Sara posted three black spades in the caption. She can be seen in a cute black and white dress, with small earrings and left her hair open. There is a bow tied on the dress with a deep neck collar and backless design.

As soon as Sara posted these beautiful pictures, her fans started spamming the comment sections with hearts and fire emojis. One fan wrote, "What a stunner". Manish Malhotra was all hearts for these pictures.

Earlier, Sara posted pictures from her trip to Kashmir. She wrote, "Kashmir Ki Kali, Is back to your Gali, Now trekking par Main Chali". In the pictures, Sara can be seen surrounded by beautiful mountains. She has also shared some more pictures from her trip to Kashmir on her Instagram story.

Sara made her Bollywood debut in the year 2018 with Kedarnath opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Later, she worked in Simmba with Ranveer Singh and also starred in Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan. Then she starred in the remake of Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Atrangi Re which also starred Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Her performance in Atrangi Re was praised by the audience as well as the critics. She was shooting for her film Gaslight in Gujarat, which will also star Vikrant Massey. Moreover, Sara will also collaborate with Vicky Kaushal for the first time in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav