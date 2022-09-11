Sara Ali Khan Makes Heads Turn In Golden Shimmery Dress | See Pics

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most active Bollywood stars on social media and never fails to keep her fans updated about her personal and professional life. From sharing stunning pictures to family photos to her travel diaries, you can find everything on Sara's social media. Recently she attended an award function and made heads turn in a stunning outfit.

Sharing the pictures, Sara wrote, "Olive you so much"

Sara looked absolutely stunning in a golden dress and paired it with golden heels.

Earlier, she celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with her mother Amrita Rao. Sharing the pictures from the pooja ceremony, Sara wrote, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganpati Bappa Morya."

Sara is also known for her humourous and goofy side on social media. Earlier, she shared a funny video on Instagram enjoying the monsoon. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Namaste Darshaks. Gone with the wind. Seeing my difficulty I’m sure you grinned. I forgive you- it’s not like you sinned. In fact, in this humorous reaction, we all twinned."

Sara also collaborated with Janhvi Kapoor for the promotion of the show House Of Dragons. Sharing a picture, she wrote, "From brewing koffee that was hot, now finally as ko-actors, we shot. Wait and watch us- tell us what you thought."

Sara also shares vlogs from her travel journey to different places. She was in New York City earlier and sharing a mini vlog, she wrote, "My favourite things in my favourite city."

She walked the ramp for Falguni Shane Peacock and looked stunning in a royal blue lehenga. Sharing the picture, Sara wrote, "Flashlights and Starry nights."

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the romantic drama movie, Atrangi Rey along with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in pivotal roles. Sara will be seen in director Laxman Utekar's next movie along with Vicky Kaushal.