New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has been travelling around the world these days and has been keeping her fans updated about her journey as well. The actress was in Kashmir, then she flew to London and now she is spending her vacations in Turkey. Sara has been sharing some dreamy pictures on Instagram from her journey. Now, Sara has posted some other beautiful pictures from Istanbul on her Instagram story.

The first picture is from Sveti Stefan Kilisesi and in the second picture, she can be seen posing at Balat, Fatih.

Sara looks beautiful in a simple blue tracksuit paired with an orange top. She kept her look casual and wore a cap and a pair of flip-flops.

Earlier, Sara shared some pictures with photographer Rohan Shrestha, stylist Tanya Ghavri and talent manager Parth Mangla from Turkey. She wrote in the caption, "Bosses by the Bosphorus".

In these pictures, Sara can be seen donning different outfits. In the first picture, Sara looks classy in blue pants and a white top, paired with funky white sneakers and a yellow sling bag. In another picture, she can be seen in a pink co-ord set. She also wore a cute white crop top with a blue denim skirt.

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2018. She starred in Simmba with Ranveer Singh and Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan. She was also seen in the remake of Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. She was last seen in Atrangi Re which also starred Dhanush and Akshay Kumar and gained praise for her acting in the film.

Meanwhile, Sara will star in Gaslight, which will also star Vikrant Massey. She will star opposite Vicky Kaushal for the first time in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav