New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The weekend has just started, and Sara Ali Khan's fans have already got a morning treat from Saba Ali Khan. Welcoming Saturday on a sweet note, Saif Ali Khan's sister keeps dropping unseen pics of the Pataudi family, be it Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Innaya, Ibrahim Ali Khan, or other members. Her Instagram handle is like a treasure of old memories.

Now, sharing another golden memory from her treasure, Saba posted an adorable childhood pic of her niece Sara. In the picture, which is clicked by Saba, Atrangi Re actress is seen adorning a silk pink suit with a light blue dupatta and salwar. Sharing the pic, Saba asked her followers to guess the girl in the pic. She wrote, "I Wonder...Who's this ??? (Too easy) Clicked by ME. #😎 #💗 #saturdayfun"

Here have a look:

Well, this is not the first time actress has blown away the heart of her fans with her childhood pics. Earlier, Sara herself has shared many pics on her Instagram handle with her father Saif, mother Amrita Singh and her brother Ibrahim whom she often calls 'Iggy Potter'.

Here have a look at some priceless photos of beautiful actress:

Meanwhile, Sara has been treating her fans with her vacay pics with mother Amrita Singh, brother Ibrahim and her BFFs. The actress was busy holidaying in Gulmarg, Kashmir.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in December 2020 alongside Varun Dhawan in Coolie No. 1. This year she is all set to hit the theatres in August with Atrangi Re co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film is slated to release on August 6, 2021. However, owing to the current situation of COVID-19 in the country, there are chances that the film might get postponed.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv