Sara Ali Khan Joins Tiger Shroff For Jagan Shakti's Untitled Action-Thriller

Action hero Tiger Shroff and Sara Ali Khan are reported to come onboard in Jagan Shakti's upcoming release. The 'Simba' actress recently has been roped in as the leading lady for filmmaker Jagan Shakti's upcoming release where the pair will be seen on the screen for the first time together.

According to various reports, Jagan Shakti's upcoming release is expected to be an action thriller, produced by Jacky Bhagnani. The film is thus expected to be an upcoming quintessential commercial potboiler where Tiger Shroff will be seen giving a dose of high-street action fighting against all odds to ensure the win of good over evil.

Making the run of a proper hero v/s villain story, the makers of the film have also discussed rope in various actors to come on board to play the role of a villain against Tiger Shroff, where Sara Ali Khan will be seen as his lady love interest. The film is set to be shot in India and across Europe, whereas the idea of the plot is to make the film a big-scale mission-based film.

According to a report of Pinkvilla, the assembling of the final knots has been going on for a while now, and the makers were highly keen to release a fresh pairing never seen on-screen before. The title of the film is yet to be disclosed, however, the film is supposed to get released by the end of 2023.

While Sara Ali Khan has earlier shared the screen with Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Ranveer Singh, this will be the first time the actress will be seen opposite Tiger Shroff. Currently, Sara Ali Khan is busy shooting alongside actor Vikrant Massey and will be seen together in her upcoming release 'Gaslight.' The actress will also be seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's untitled upcoming release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff is also prepping for his power-packed roles in his upcoming releases where the star is all set for his upcoming film 'Ganapath' opposite Kriti Sanon in Vikas Bahl's next. The actor is also making the headlines as he is set to share the screen with Akshay Kumar in the 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' film remake with the same title.