Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor Promote 'House Of The Dragon' In This Hilarious Video | Watch

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor earlier announced that they will be seen in a project together and their fans kept guessing about what is it. After appearing together in the entertaining episode of Koffee With Karan, Sara and Janhvi's fans were excited to see them together. The duo has collaborated for Disney+Hotstar to promote 'House Of The Dragons'.

Sharing the video, the official Instagram page of Disney plus Hotstar wrote, "Whether you're on Team @saraalikhan95 or Team @janhvikapoor, we've GOT some news for you. House of the Dragon, premieres August 22nd at 6:30 AM!#HOTDonHotstar".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

In the hilarious video, Sara and Janhvi talk about the Game Of Thrones. Then, Sara reveals that the audience doesn't need to know GOT story to watch the House Of THe Dragon as it is a brand new story.

House of the Dragon will stream on Disney+Hotstar from August 22, 2022. The series will have 10 episodes this season and one episode will release every Monday. The first episode will release on August 22 at 6:30 am.

House of the Dragon is created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal. The show stars Paddy Considine, Emma D'Arcy, Milly Alcock, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the romantic drama movie, Atrangi Rey along with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in pivotal roles. Janhvi was last seen in Good Luck Jerry, which is currently streaming on Disnry+Hotstar.

Meanwhile, Sara will be seen in director Laxman Utekar's next movie along with Vicky Kaushal. Whereas, Janhvi will be seen in Bawaal, along with Varun Dhawan. She has already wrapped up shooting for the film. She will star in Mili and a cricket film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi', along with Rajkumar Rao. She has collaborated with Rajkumar before for Roohi.