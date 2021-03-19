On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the film Coolie No.1 in which she was starred opposite Varun Dhawan. She has several films in her kitty including Atrangi Re

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Are you single? Ready to mingle? Want a bride who is "sushil, gharelu, and sanskari?" Actress Sara Ali Khan is seeking marriage proposals on Instagram, and we are not saying this, we have proof. The Kedarnath actress has jokingly put a caption on her latest picture, and we are all for it. The 25-year-old actress is popular for her witty and goofy captions on the photo-sharing platform, Sara enjoys a massive fan following of 3.9 Million followers on Instagram. And, it looks like she is back to have fun with her followers.

Currently, the actress is busy promoting the latest collection of designer Manish Malhotra's Nooraniyat. She shared a few pictures from her photoshoot in which she was looking like a regal dream. Sara was donning a beautiful red embroidered lehenga which had fine details of gold work on it. She paired the beautiful lehenga with green studded jewellery. Her hair was half tied and she was surely looking "sushil and sanskari" in it.

Her caption read, "Any marriage proposals for #susheel #gharelu #sanskari #ladki??"

As soon as she shared her beautiful picture with her witty caption, many guys started commenting and proposed her for marriage.

One of the users wrote, "Mandap mera hai bas aap aa jao."

Another wrote, "tum gharvalo se baat kar lo hum ready baithe hai."

Yet another wrote, "Qubool hai.. i've been waiting for this for so long.. please marry me, Saraaaa."

Well, this is not the first time when she made netizens go gaga over her 'Sanskari' pictures in ethnic attire, have a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen in the film Coolie No.1 in which she was starred opposite Varun Dhawan. She has several films in her kitty including Atrangi Re, the film is being helmed by Aanand L Rai and the film stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the leading roles.

