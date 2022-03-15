New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan always keeps her fans happy by posting actively on her social accounts. She enjoys a large fan following and never fails to impress her massive legion of fans. Maintaining her streak, Sara on Tuesday took to her Instagram and shared some stunning monochrome pictures of herself.

In the black and white picture, Sara can be seen dressed in a white tank top and denim shorts. She has kept her voluminous locks curly and open and is looking gorgeous. In another one of her pictures Sara is seated with her arms wrapped around her legs and while in a third photo, she is passing a vibrant smile as she is posing.

Sharing the pic on Instagram, Sara Ali Khan captioned it, "Black and white, severally incomplete and at the same time completely several.”

As soon as the actress posted the pictures, fans and her well-wishers started liking and commenting on them. Ananya Panday commented on the post and wrote, "Love" while Manish Malhotra dropped a red heart emoticon. The star kids post till now has garnered over 4,90,000 likes and several comments.

Earlier, Sara had posted a photo from the middle of a field and had written, "If the sight of the blue skies fills you with joy, if a blade of grass springing up in the fields, has the power to move you if the simple things of Nature have a message that you understand, rejoice, for your soul is alive--Eleonora Duse."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Atrangi Re opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She recently wrapped up her shoot for an untitled film of Laxman Utekar opposite Vicky Kaushal and will be seen next in it.

