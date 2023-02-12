sara-ali-khan-is-having-a-gala-time-in-australia-and-we-have-proof

Sara Ali Khan is enjoying her time in Australia to the fullest. On Sunday, she shared more pictures from her vacation on her social media. During her trip, she visited the Melbourne Zoo and had the opportunity to see a lion and a lioness.

She documented the moment on her Instagram and captioned her post "Lion, lioness, and Leo" (which is Sara's zodiac sign). Additionally, she shared a photo of herself sitting by the Yarra River and a picture of the sushi platter she had at a restaurant in Sydney.

View the images here:

During her excursion in Melbourne, Sara Ali Khan sported a camouflage t-shirt and shorts. Check out her outfit of the day below:

On Saturday, Sara Ali Khan posted a photo of herself from the beach and captioned it "Sunny smiley Sydney."

Recently she grabbed headlines after being spotted chatting with ex boyfriend Kartik Aaryan. In the viral photos, Kartik looked sharp in a white t-shirt, a black checkered shirt, and blue jeans, while, Sara looked beautiful in a white crop top and black pants. The pictures appeared to have been taken in Udaipur as both of them were present in the city.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan has a number of films in the pipeline, including an untitled project with Vicky Kaushal directed by Laxman Utekar, Ae Watan Mere Watan and Metro In Dino co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, which is directed by Anurag Basu.

Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his former wife Amrita Singh, started her Bollywood career in 2018 and has been a part of movies such as Kedarnath (her debut film) opposite ate actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Simmba co-starring Ranveer Singh, Love Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryan, and the remake of Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan. Her most recent appearance was in Atrangi Re along with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.