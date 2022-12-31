Sara Ali Khan Gives Glimpse Of Shoots, Workouts, Sunrise & More As She Bids Adieu To 2022 | WATCH

On the New Year's eve, actress Sara Ali Khan posted a beautiful video montage from her memories in 2022. Sara headed to her Instagram handle and gave a sneak peek at her shoots, films, meals, ramp walks, vacations, laughs, workouts, swims and more, as she bid adieu to the year 2022.

Sharing the video, the Atrangi Re actress also penned a heartfelt note in which she thanked 2022 and hope for a busy 2023. "Thank you 2022 For all the shoots, films, travels, laughs, meals, coffees, sunrises, full moons, workouts, snow, rain and swims I hope next year keeps us as busy as honey bees," Sara wrote in the caption.

The video uploaded by Sara started with a caption, reading, "and with that the 2022 season comes to an end." The clip started with the Kedarnath actress doing a salaam pose, it further included some of the adorable moments with her mother, while there is a picture in the video featuring Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh. Other pictures in the video montage were from her shoots, intense workout sessions, dance classes and more.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan has quite a busy year ahead. The actress has a slew of interesting projects in her pipeline including Gaslight and Luka Chuppi 2.

Additionally, Sara will play a valiant freedom fighter in the upcoming biopic film "Ae Watan Mere Watan," which is based on the Quit India Movement and is set in 1942. Future thriller drama's authors Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer drew their inspiration from genuine incidents.