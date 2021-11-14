New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is one of the most adored actresses in the industry. Sara never leaves a chance to impress her fans, whether it is an interview or a film promotion, the actress ensures that her fans are enthralled by her. Recently, the actress has set the internet on fire with her latest set of pictures.

The 26-year-old gorgeous actress is an active social media user and keeps on updating her fans. Recently, Sara took to her Instagram and posted a few pictures from the Maldives, and they are picture-perfect. The actress can be seen wearing printed swimwear, and clearly, her fans cannot keep calm after watching the pictures.

Sara captioned the pictures as Sky above, sand below, sea around, go with the flow." The actress is having the time of life in the Maldives with her best friends, giving her fans major vacation goals. The post has garnered above 10 lakh likes and more than 7 thousand comments, and fans have bombarded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Take a look at the pictures shared by Sara Ali Khan here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

With Sara Ali Khan's Instagram feed, it is quite clear that she loves to travel. Recently, Sara and her travel buddy Janhvi Kapoor were spotted in Kedarnath. Sara shared a bunch of pictures from the trip and captioned them "Back to where it all began". Apart from that, Sara was also spotted with Radhika Madan in Nubra Valle in Leh Ladakh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan)

While talking about the work front of Sara, then the actress who made her Bollywood debut in 2018, has appeared in films such as Kedarnath opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh, and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. The actress last appeared in Coolie No 1, remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Apart from that, Sara's upcoming projects include Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar, and Dhanush.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen