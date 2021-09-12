Sara Ali Khan took to her official social media handle to share a few bikini pictures from her beach vacation in Maldives. Scroll down to read more and see pics.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sara Ali Khan loves to holiday in Maldives and she loves to keep her fans updated about her vacation clicks equally. Yes, this time to the actress chose the beach destination for her holiday and dropped a few gorgeous clicks where she's looking nothing less than heavenly in her bikini.

Sara donned a neon bikini which actually was a monokini worth Rs 8,900. You read that right! Sara was seen flaunting her expensive little swimwear and HOT-BOD, or shall we say super-toned back, as she posed sensuously for the camera.

In the couple of pictures which she shared on her official social media handle, the actress was looking cute and sultry in hr overall vibrant get-up. She left her hair open and teamed up her beach look with quirky neon nails and accessories.

While sharing the pics on her Insta, Sara wrote, "Don't judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant."

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's bikini pictures here:

As soon as Sara uploaded the photos, fans could not contain their excitement and started dropping heart and fire emojis in her comment section. One user said, "Wow", while the other called her "Gorgeous".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Discovery's Mission Frontline where she had to train with India's first female commando unit. Apart from that, the actress is looking forward to her release of 'Atrangi Re' starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead.

She is also quite active on social media and has been uploading posts from her puja pictures from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations featuring her friends and her mom. Recently, the actress shared a bunch of clicks where she is seen clad in traditional wear with her mother veteran actress Amrita Singh.





Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal