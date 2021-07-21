Sara Ali Khan took to her official social media handle to share the picture from Bakraeid celebration. The photo featured Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Jeh.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sara Ali Khan is quite an avid Instagram user and barely leaves any stone unturned to give a glimpse of her personal as well as professional life. The actress, on Wednesday, shared a picture of her family from the recent Bakraeid 2021 celebration at home.

The photo featured Saif li Khan posing with all his four kids including Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh. But what caught our attention the most was Sara cuddling her youngest brother Jeh in her lap, however, his face was hidden by an emoji, but we couldn't help but gush over the cuteness of the two.

Posting the fam-jam pic, Sara wrote, "Eid Mubarak May Allah grant everyone peace, prosperity and positivity Inshallah hoping for better times for us all."

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's Instagram post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Aren't they all looking aww-dorable?

For the unversed, Sara and Ibrahim are Saif Ali Khan's children from his first wife Amrita Singh. Post their divorce, Saif married Kareena in 2012 and was blessed with Taimur Ali Khan in 2016 and their second son, Jeh was born in February 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen in David Dhawan's 90s film Coolie No. 1's remake of the same name which starred Varun Dhawan, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav Shikha Talsania and more. She has quite a few projects waiting which include, Atrangi Re opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film is a romantic-drama directed by Aanad L Rai.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in multi-starrer horror-comedy Bhoot Police starring Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, Javed Jaffrey and more.

So guys, coming back to Sara's Eid al-Adha fam-jam pic, what are your thoughts about it? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal