Sara Ali Khan Calls Salman Khan 'Uncle', Superstars' Reaction Goes Viral

Sara Ali Khan is known for her exciting sense of humour, recently the actress was engaged in a conversation with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan at IIFA 2022. The 26-year-old actress was seen pulling superstar Salman Khan's leg by calling him "uncle" in IIFA Awards 2022.

In a clip shared on Colors channel's Instagram, Sara says that she wants to launch a brand. She adds: "Salman uncle ke saath (with Salman uncle)". The 'Dabangg' star replies: "Aapki picture gayi (now your film is gone)."

Sara then says, "Meri picture kyun gayi (why so?) Salman replies: "Aapne sabke samne mujhe uncle bulaya (you called me uncle in front of everyone)." To which Sara says: "You told me to call you uncle." Sara and Salman then dance to 'Tan Tana Tan Tan'.

For the unversed, Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and is almost 30 years younger than Salman Khan.

Meanwhile, this year at IIFA Salman also shared many anecdotes from the days gone by. He spoke about how he once wanted a stone wash jeans, boots, and a purse from Suniel Shetty's shop Mischief. However, Salman could not afford it. Suniel then went ahead and gifted it to Salman.

Speaking about the same, Salman said, "When I didn’t have any money, actor Suniel Shetty had a shop called Mischief and I was eyeing a pair of stone wash jeans, boots, and a purse. I knew I couldn’t afford it because I didn’t have money. But Anna saw my eyes and decided to gift me what I yearned."

Held in Abu Dhabi, the star-studded event saw several Bollywood personalities in attendance, including actors Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor and Ananya Panday.

Talking about, Sara, then the actress was last seen in Atrangi Re and will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's next with Vicky Kaushal.