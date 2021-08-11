Sara Ali Khan Birthday: As the actress is going to open a new chapter of her life, here we have brought you 5 things that make Sara Ali Khan stand out from others. Take a look:

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Saif Ali Khan's daughter and Sharmila Tagore's eldest grandchild Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved actresses in the entertainment world. The actress is going to celebrate her 26th birthday on August 12, 2021. She made her debut in 2018 with Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, and ever since then, there is no looking back for the actress. In a span of 3 years of her career, Sara has done five movies, out of which four turned out to be blockbuster hit films while one waits for the release.

The actress has also won several awards, including the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut, IIFA Award for SWtar Debut of the Year-Female and Screen Award for Best Female Debut. Apart from all this, the actress never fails to grab the eyeballs with her simple yet elegant fashion sense and funny antics.

As the actress is going to open a new chapter of her life, here we have brought you 5 things that make Sara Ali Khan stand out from other actresses. Take a look:

1. Confidence at its peak

Though she is just five movies old, the actress never fails to impress her counterparts with her confidence level. She is the one such actress who is full of life and never lets surrounding lower down her self-esteem. The actress is riding success on her four movies and assures her fans to give more such amazing and blockbuster films with her impeccable acting skills.

2. Sara Ki Shayari

Apart from being an actress, Sara has one more quality that never fails to impress her fans, that is, she can also write some nice poems and Shayari. Popularly known as Sara Ki Shayari, her Instagram posts are filled with some funny and loved poems. In one of the posts dedicated to her mother Amrita Singh or Mother's Day she wrote, "Baby Bear, Mumma Bear 🐻🧸

We together are the perfect pair 👯‍♀️

My love for her will never compare ♾

To any love or any care 💕

And therefore today this hug I share🤗🤗🤗 "

Here have a look at some posts:

3. Namaste Darshako

Among all the excellent abilities, Sara has one more quality that makes her stand out from all the other celebs, that is, her fluent Hindi. The Simmba actress is often seen at the events, and her famous video Namaste Darshako speaking in pure Hindi fluently. However, do you know who is the person who brushed up her language? It's her first co-star Sushant Singh Rajput, yes you read that right, speaking to Mirror, she told, "The first time Sushant met me, he immediately noted my flawed diction and told me, 'Teri Hindi saaf nahi hai, ab se hum sirf Hindi mein baat karenge.' So for every compliment that I get, I give a 100 per cent credit to Sushant with whom even now I only converse in Hindi.”

Here have a look at her Namaste Darshako video:

4. Funny & Goofy

Not many actresses in B-Town have the ability to make people laugh with every word. However, Sara has such impeccable quality and it is said no one is going to feel bore in her company. Her funny side has been visible in many promotional events, including The Kapil Sharma Show. In one of the episodes of Kapil Sharma Show, she came to promote her last film Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan, many a time, she was seen poking fun at her co-star, making Kapil crack into laughter. In one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan, she said that all the unique abilities she has got from her parents Saif and Amrita, as they are a bit weird.

5. Mujhe muft ki cheeze bohot pasand hai

Yes, you read that right, considering her Nawabi background, Sara is quite relatable and is just like another girl whose eye sparkles when they get 50 per cent off in Delhi's Sarojini or Lajpat Market. Sara is often seen carrying non-branded bags, slings and footwear whenever she steps out to chill in Mumbai. However, this doesn't make her cheap, but it tells that how grounded and down to earth the actress is.

