Sara Ali Khan And Shubman Gill A Couple Now? Viral Video Sparks Dating Rumours

Sara Ali Khan does not need any reason to makethe internet go crazy about her, media and netizens are already obsessed with Kedarnath star's content. But, recently a piece of news about Sara Ali Khan's dating life has sent media and fans into a frenzy. Sara Ali Khan is one of those actors who has been very outspoken about her likes and dislikes especially in terms of men. Everyone now knows that Sara Ali Khan's latest crush is Vijay Deverakonda, however, a social media post by a random fan has brought a 'Gill' Twist to it.

Let us tell you the tale! Sara Ali Khan was spotted by a fan in a restaurant while she was having a dinner date with cricketer Shubman Gill.

A fan captured the duo placing an order at their table. While Sara looked pretty in a pink outfit. Shubman kept it casual in a white and green shirt. Have a look:

Shubman gill date sara ali khan ko kar eha tha aur hum kisi aur hi sara ko lapet rhe the🥲#Shubmangill #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/oEAAXqXgOz — Arun (@ArunTuThikHoGya) August 29, 2022

Soon after the video was posted, netizens lost their minds and flooded the online space with comments on 'what exactly is happening here.

One fan commented “Kya chakar hai (What is happening),” another fan wrote, “Gill is obsessed with Sara.” One of them even joked, “From Daughter of a cricketer (Sara Tendulkar) to granddaughter of a cricketer (Sara Ali Khan) #Shubmangill Came a long way.”

Sara Ali Khan was earlier rumoured to be dating Kartik Aaryan during the filming of their film ‘Love Aaj Kal 2 while cricketer Shubman Gill was recently dating Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Atrangi Re and will star next in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Vicky Kaushal and Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. She will also be collaborating with Karan Johar for two film projects, one of them being a biopic.

Talking about Shubman Gill, he had won two back-to-back player of the series awards in ODIs against the West Indies and Zimbabwe, has so far and represented Men in Blue in 11 Tests and 9 ODIs.