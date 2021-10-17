New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sara Ali Khan is Nawab both by her genes and her heart. The young lady has time and again proved to the world her wit and kindness. Recently, the actress stepped out in the town and was seen with her mother veteran actress Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

The trio was spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai and right after coming out from the cafe they all posed together for the paps present there and later went and sat in the car. As Sara got into her car, a lady assumably a beggar came near to her car and started asking for something. Being the kind-hearted girl Sara gave her a 10 rupee note and her mother handed over a biscuit packet to her.

The whole video of it was captured on camera and it found its way to the internet. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

As soon as the video was shared, it started garnering a lot of views and comments. One user wrote, “Really appreciate your kind gesture..should always appreciate the good in others.” Meanwhile, another one said, "Luv ur down to earth nature and salute ur mom for this upbringing".

This is not the first time Sara is spotted with family. The actress is often snapped with her mom and her brother at events, vacations and outings. Recently, the three went on vacation in Maldives and they also went to Kashmir.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Sara Ali Khan is looking forward to her movie Atrangi Re's release. The film has been helmed by Aanand L Rai and also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal