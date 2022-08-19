Sara Ali Khan And Janhvi Kapoor To Come Together As 'Ko-Actors' After Brewing 'Koffee' That Was Hot

The two very talented actresses of Bollywood, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan recently made headlines when the two of them made an appearance in Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan. We all know that they share an amazing bond and their fans love to see them together. And, so this might be a piece of good news for their fans as it seems like both of the actresses are all set to share a screen.

Sara Ali Khan on Friday took the internet by storm as she uploaded a picture of her along with Janhvi Kapoor. The caption of the picture reads, "From brewing koffee that was hot, now finally as ko-actors we shot. Wait and watch us- tell us what you thought."

The picture shows Janhvi and Sara sitting on a chair with a terrified look on their face. Janhvi looks stunning in lavender-coloured sweater top while Sara can be seen in a pinkish white sweater top.

Recently, the two of them spilled beans about their personal as well as their professional life in Karan Johar's show. The show however sparked debate on social media with netizens blaming Karan for sidelining Sara and favouring Janhvi during the second episode of the chat.

Meanwhile, talking about the workfront, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the romantic drama movie, Atrangi Rey along with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in pivotal roles. The movie was directed by Aanand L Rai. The actress will be next seen in producer Dinesh Vijan and director Laxman Utekar's next movie along with Vicky Kaushal. The movie will be a romantic comedy and it will mark her first on-screen appearance with the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor.

On the other hand, Janhvi is currently busy enjoying the success of GoodLuck Jerry and has recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming movie, Bawaal which also stars Varun Dhawan. The director of the movie is Nitesh Tiwari. Apart from this, Janhvi also has Mili with producer-dad Boney Kapoor.