Sara Ali Khan And Aditya Roy Kapur To Star In Anurag Basu's 'Metro In Dino'; Shoot To Begin Soon

Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur are coming together for the first time in Anurag Basu's upcoming film 'Metro In Dino.' The film will be a sequel to the 2007s 'Life In A Metro' directed by Anurag Basu. The sequel will revolve around an urban anthology showcasing the bittersweet tales of human relationships based on contemporary times.

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram and shared the exclusive news with her fans, where filmmaker Anurag Basu, producer Bhushan Kumar, co-star Aditya Roy Kapur, and composer Pritam can be seen.

The stellar cast of the film will also include Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ali Fazal. With a fresh storyline, the film will also see a fresh pairing of Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan set in a present-day chronicle.

Filmmaker Anurag Basu will also be producing the film and has joined forces with producers Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Taani Basu. Song production by T-series, Pritam has been finalized as the core music composer.

Producer Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of T-Series sounded to be highly ecstatic about the collaboration as he stated, "Working with Anurag dada has always been a treat! Stitching a story out of parallel lives together in a film with a contemporary twist, none better than dada could helm this ship. We are elated to join hands with him yet again for 'Metro In Dino.' While he brings about the magic with a gripping story, Pritam will be adding his charm with the music enhancing the experience entirely. We are surely looking out for this one."

'Metro In Dino' is the sequel to the 2007s 'Life In A Metro' starring Irrfan Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Kay Kay Menon, Konkona Sen Sharma, Dharmendra, Kangana Ranaut, and Sharman Joshi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled film opposite Vicky Kaushal. She is also prepping up with her upcoming release 'Gaslight' with Vikrant Massey

On the other hand, Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in Kapil Verma's 'Rashtra Kavach Om' opposite Sanjana Sanghi which was a flop at the box office. The actor will next be seen opposite Mrunal Thakur in Vardhan Ketkar's 'Gumraah.'