The photos of the glamorous bash were shared by Manish Malhotra. Taking to Instagram, he shared a few photos from the in-house party, and in that he was seen posing with Sara and Ananya.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's Fri-Yay time! and the Bollywood celebs have kickstarted it in the right way. Filmmaker Karan Johar recently hosted a party at his residence on Friday and the young buds of Bollywood like Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday attended his party. They all were hanging out with designer Manish Malhotra and Gauri Khan.

Karan's party was none less than a blast and the producer Ritesh Sidhwani and his wife also attended his party. The photos of the glamorous bash were shared by Manish Malhotra. Taking to Instagram, he shared a few photos from the in-house party, and in that he was seen posing with Sara and Ananya.

Not to forget to mention, Sara and Ananya were looking amazing and all glamorous. Sara was carrying a peach top and shorts and Ananya was seen in the white sleeveless top and jeans. The designer captioned the photos that read, "#friday #fabulousness with Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday #selfietime."

Paparazzi also clicked Ananya and Sara in a car outside Karan Johar's residence. By going through the pictures, it looks like Ananya arrived at Karan's party all alone but she left with Sara Ali Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Natasha Nanda and fashion designer Nandita Mahtani also attended Karan's party and they were looking very gaudy in the pictures.

Sara was last seen in the film Coolie No. 1 and now she is busy shooting for her upcoming film Atrangi Re and recently the pictures with her co-actor Akshay Kumar and Dhanush were also seen doing rounds as they were shooting for the film at Taj Mahal in Agra.

Sara also shared a few pictures with her co-stars on social media and she did not miss her hilarious caption game in those pictures too and by that, she made sure to leave everyone in splits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Talking about Ananya Panday, a few days back the actress was in the Maldives and she was seen enjoying her exotic holiday over there.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma