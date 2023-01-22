Sapthami Gowda Wishes To Stay Connected To Her Roots, Says ‘Kannada Films Will Always Be My Priority’

Kannada actor Sapthami Gowda was last seen in Rishab Shetty's roaring blockbuster 'Kantara' and is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War.' The actress is keen and thrilled to be cast alongside Anupam Kher and Nana Patekar, where she is also focused to stay with her Kannada roots.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Sapthami stated, "Vivek sir watched Kantara and spoke to Rishab Shetty, sir. He mentioned that I'd be perfect for a character in his next. Rishab sir gave him my contact and Vivek sir called me and offered the role. He said, 'I'll be glad if you'd be a part of this film'. I got on board immediately. I was briefed about my character and a script was sent over to me soon. And just like that, I made my Bollywood debut."

Although, Vivek Agnihotri's project will mark her third venture and first Bollywood film, 'Kantara's 'Leela' does not wish to stay for long in Bollywood, as her priority will always be Kannada films.

Sapthami stated, "If any project appeals to me, I am happy to be a part of it. But I am always looking for Kannada film projects and that is my priority. I like the language. I have also signed a Kannada film called Kaali."

Sapthami also spoke about her Bollywood debut and the importance of her character in her upcoming film, where she stated, "There are no lead characters in the film. Of course, the language barrier exists, but I've been working on it."

She continued, "My character is a little tough to play, but I feel every character is difficult. I believe you are not doing something right if you find a character easy to play. It is an exciting role and I am having a lot of fun shooting."

Sapthami also spoke about the linguistic issues faced by her on set, and said, "Vivek sir has helped me immensely with getting my lines and accent right. He told me that I can learn the lines in Kannada or English, but I just have to make sure the sentiments are conveyed."

He further stated, "It's not the line that matters, but the emotion it carries. He said that my eyes have to speak more than my dialogue and that has stuck with me. He has been very supportive."

Sapthami Gowda rose to fame for her role as 'Leela' in Rishab Shetty's Kannada blockbuster 'Kantara' where she was cast opposite the lead, acting as his lady love in the film.