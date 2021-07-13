Apart from acting in Bhojpuri film, Sapna told that she is soon going to turn a producer for a web series and will start shooting for the same soon. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After casting magic with her dance numbers in Haryana and her powerful appearance in Bigg Boss 11, Sapna Chaudhary is now all set to make her Bhojouri debut.

Yes, currently, the actress, dancer is working on a web series, 'Bhaag' and will start her Bhojpuri film after that. Sapna will be seen opposite Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Nirahua in the lead role.

Speaking to a leading daily Sapna Choudhary revealed that she entered into acting as many of her fans wanted her to see act on screen. She even mentioned that the web series she is working on is in Hindi language, however, the release details of it are still unknown.

Talking about her Bhojpuri debut she confirmed that she is going to star opposite popular Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Nirahua in a key role. Although she was hesitant to tell about the film openly and said that she will reveal the name of her project soon.

Apart from acting in Bhojpuri film, Sapna told that she is soon going to turn a producer for a web series and will start shooting for the same soon.

Meanwhile, talking about Sapna Choudhary's career so far, the actress shot to fame with her local dance videos from Haryana. She is a well-known face in Haryana and is popular for her stage performances at various big events and occasions. Apart from her Haryanvi songs, Sapna has also appeared in a Hindi version of a Haryana folk number 'Hatt Ja Tau'. The song was featured in Hindi film 'Veere Ki Wedding' where she did a little cameo.

On the other hand, she became a household name with her appearance in the high-voltage reality show Bigg Boss 14 hosted by Salman Khan. Although she could not win the season and got eliminated before the finale days, her fans loved the way she conducted herself in the show and lauded her behaviour.

So guys, coming back to the actress' Bhojpuri debut, what are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal