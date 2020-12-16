Taking to Instagram, Sapna Choudhary shared a beautiful photo in which she was seen donning a purple sweater and black beanie as her cute little baby was seen peacefully resting on her shoulder, see photo.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The sensation of Haryana, Sapna Choudhary just gave a treat to her fans as she blessed their feed by sharing the first pic of a baby boy and netizens are all for it. Sapna recently gave birth to a baby boy in October after she tied knots with Veer Sahu. On Tuesday morning, she shared a picture of her child on the photo-sharing platform.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a beautiful photo in which she was seen donning a purple sweater and black beanie as her cute little baby was seen peacefully resting on her shoulder. In the photo, the face of her baby is hidden but netizens are still happy that they got to see a little sneak peek.

She captioned the photo with a sher that reads, "Hazaro Saal Nargis Apni Benoori Pe Roti Hai, Badi Mushkil Se Hota Hai Chaman Me Didavar Paida.."

Sapna secretly tied the knots with Veer Sahu in January and she broke the news of her marriage on Karva Chauth in November with a picture of herself and her husband celebrating the occasion.

After the couple gave birth to their first child, husband Veer confirmed the arrival of the baby during Facebook LIVE and lashed out at people for questioning Sapna.

On the work front, Sapna released a new music video ‘Katal’ which has been available on YouTube since 30 November. and she is all set to launch her own clothing brand called ‘Desi Queen’.

Recently, she also witnessed the release of her new song 'Nalka.' Sapna announced the arrival with an Insta post and wrote, "gana aaa gya jaooo jaldi jaldi dekho or btaoo kesa lgaa."

Talking about her husband Veer, he is also a singer, composer, lyricist, and actor by profession, and he is known as the Babbu Maan of Haryana. Veer has also worked in the Punjabi film 'Gandhi Phir Aay Gaye'.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma