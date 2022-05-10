New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The legendary santoor player and music composer Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passed away on May 10 at the age of 84. He passed away due to cardiac arrest, and for the last six months, he was suffering from kidney-related issues.

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma was born in Jammu on January 13, 1983. He is credited for making the santoor a popular classical instrument. He joined hands with flautist Hariprasad Chaurasia and guitarist Brij Bhushan Kabra in 1967 and produced one of the Indian classical music's greatest hits, Call of the Valley.

He also composed music for many movies in collaboration with Hariprasad Chaurasia. They composed the music for the movies like Silsila, Faasle, Chandani, Lamhe and Darr. In 1991, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma received Padma Shri and also the Padma Vibhushan in 2001.

He has also collaborated with legendary tabla artist Zakir Hussain for the albums like When Time Stood Still! in 1982, Rag Madhuvanti and Rag Misra Tilang in 1987, Rag Rageshri in 1993, Ananda Bliss in 2002 and The Flow of Time in 2002.

PM Narendra Modi and Cheif Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee have expressed their grief on the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma.

Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 10, 2022

Sad to know about the demise of Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma, eminent Santoor player and internationally celebrated Indian music composer. His departure impoverishes our cultural world. My deepest condolences. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 10, 2022

Posted By: Simran Srivastav