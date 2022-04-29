New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been hitting the headlines because of her upcoming movie Dhaakad. Now, during the trailer launch of the film on Friday, the actress was asked about Ajay Devgn and Kiccha Sudeep's debacle on Hindi being the national language of India. To this, Kangana said that Sanskrit should be the national language of our nation as it is older than Hindi or Tamil.

Kangana, during the trailer launch of Dhaakad, talked about the diversity of our country and how there should be a common ground to make the country one unit. "We are a country of diversity with many cultures and languages. And everyone has a birthright to be proud of their culture. For example, I am a pahadi. But, to make our country one unit, there has to be a common thread. We have to respect the constitution, and Hindi was made the national language of the country," she said.

Kangana further added, "Tamil is older than Hindi, but Sanskrit is older than Tamil. So according to me, I think the National Language should be Sanskrit. Because from Kannada to Tamil to Gujarati to Hindi, every language came from Sanskrit. So, I don't have the answer to why Hindi was made the official language, not Sanskrit."

Kangana also mentioned how people don't accept Hindi as the national language. She said, "But when Khalistan says that we don't accept the decision and don't accept Hindi as the official language, they are denying the constitution. There was a moment when Tamil wanted a separate nation. When you demand the Bengal republic and say that I don't consider Hindi as a language, then you are not just denying Hindi, but you are denying Delhi being the centre of the government. So, there are many layers to this, and you should be aware of these layers when you talk about it. When you deny Hindi, you are denying the government of Delhi."

Kangana further continued, "When you go outside the country, people who speak Germans, Spanish or French are very proud of their language. No matter how dark colonial history is, fortunately, or unfortunately, English has become that link. Today, even within the country, English has become the link to communication. So, should English be the link or should Hindi, Sanskrit or Tamil be the link? We have to decide that. Keeping all these things in mind, a decisive call should be taken. As of now, Hindi is the national language in our constitution."

Posted By: Simran Srivastav