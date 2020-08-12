Sanjay's wife Manyata Dutt has released a statement saying Sanjay Dutt has been a fighter all his life and he will emerge winner again.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Since Tuesday evening, social media has been abuzz with speculations regarding the health of actor Sanjay Dutt. Many news outlets reported that the 61-year-old has been diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer while quoting noted film journalist and editor-in-chief of Film Information Komal Nahta.

Soon after the news went viral, wishes and prayers for the actor’s speedy recovery started pouring in. Several actors like Riteish Deshmukh, Urmila Matondkar along with cricketer Yuvraj Singh took to social media to pray for the actor.

There was, however, no official word from the friends and family of the actor. But now, Sanjay's wife Maanayata Dutt has released a statement and urged the actor's well-wishers to not fall for "speculations and unwarranted rumours"

"I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju’s speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass. However, it is my heartfelt request to Sanju’s fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours, but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support.

Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead. All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have. Let us use this opportunity to spread light and positivity."

The actor was admitted to Leelavati hospital on Sunday after he had complained of breathlessness and discomfort in his chest. His COVID test results were also negative. Subsequently, the actor took to social media to announce that he will be taking a break due to medical conditions, but did not elaborate on it.

He wrote, "Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!"

Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya Dutt told news agency PTI that the actor was getting a full check-up done at the hospital: "He was admitted to Lilavati Hospital around 4.30-5 pm for regular check-up as he was feeling a little breathless. They did a COVID-19 test and the result was negative. We have kept him in the hospital so that he gets all of his tests done. He has gone for a full check-up. I think he will come home on Monday."

