New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sanjeev Kumar, born Harihar Jethalal Jariwala, was one of the most talented actors in Indian cinema. He not just gave the entertainment industry amazing and classic films, but also memorable roles that are still fresh in minds of cinema lovers. From thrillers to comedy to romance, he aced all the roles with ease and didn't mind playing the roles that were non-glamourous.

Among his industry friends, he is fondly known as Hari, however, for his fans, he is the 'Thakur' who made them fall in love with his acting. Sanjeev Kumar made his debut in Hindi cinema with a small role in Hum Hindustani (1960) and then went on to star in several hit films, including Sholay, Angoor, Dastak, Koshish, Khilona, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Seeta Geeta.

Apart from his films, everyone knows that he was a fun-loving person and believed in a simple lifestyle. He never missed the company of his friends due to work and was one of the biggest foodies. Ahead of his birth anniversary, let's have a look at some of the interesting and unknown facts that will leave you to stun:

- Everyone called the actor 'kanjoos' for not spending money on materialistic stuff. However, not many know he was one of the givers who worked for small producers without charging them any fees. He never let anyone known about his act of charity.

- Not many know, he was slapped in public by Nutan for confessing his love for her even after knowing that she is married. Yes, you read that right, reportedly, the actor had worked with Nutan in one film, and during the shooting, he fell head over heels in love with her despite knowing she is married.

- He had a photographic memory and the ability to remember lines almost immediately.

- Sanjeev Kumar's personality wooed many ladies and to woo him they used to send him tiffins of home-cooked food. However, he declined politely and remained a bachelor.

- In an interview, Sanjeev once confessed that no male member of the Jariwala family survived beyond the age of 50.

- Reportedly, the actor never married because every time he liked someone, his friends would say, 'Arre yaar yeh toh tere paise ke peeche hai'. And this would play on his mind.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv