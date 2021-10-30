New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: TV actress Sanjeeda Shaikh is among the most gorgeous celebrities in Tinseltown. The 36-year-old is famous for portraying different roles in the industry and she leaves no stone unturned to entertain her fans.



Sanjeeda is also an active social media user and often post pictures and videos of her shoots. She always leaves her fans awestruck every time she posts a picture or a video. Recently, the actress posted irresistibly hot pictures in black monokini which is breaking the internet.



In an Instagram post, she could be seen in a black monokini paired with blue denim jeans. "Im have perfect body," she captioned it. Soon after the actress uploaded the video, fans spammed her comment sections with heart and fire emojis.



Have a look

The post has so far garnered above 4 lakh views and more than 400 comments. With a fan following of 4.3 million on Instagram, Sanjeeda often posts bold photos and videos on her social media handle which is widely loved by her followers.



Sanjeeda tied the knot with Amir Ali in 2012, however, the duo parted their ways later. The couple is blessed with a baby girl named Arya, and back in April this year, the actress shared a glimpse of her daughter Arya almost 2 years after her birthday.



On the work front, the actress featured in various soap operas including Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, Kya Dill Mein Hai, Ishq Ka Rang Safed. Sanjeeda was last seen in web series named Gehraiyaan.

