TV actress Sanjeeda Shaikh is one of the hottest and most sensuous actors in the industry. Sanjeeda is famous for setting the internet ablaze with her dance moves and bold pictures. The actress has recently uploaded a sensuous video that has taken the internet by storm.

On Friday, Sanjeeda took to her Instagram handle and shared a few second videos where she can be seen showing off her moves on Samantha Akkineni’s song ‘Oo Antava’ from Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise - Part I’.

In the video, the actress can be seen wearing an all-black outfit featuring a sexy bralette that has silver chains all over it. In the caption, Sanjeeda mentioned the designer of the outfit.

Take a look at Sanjeeda’s post here:

The post has so far garnered more than 1 lakh likes and above 1 thousand comments. Fans have spammed the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

The actress has been hitting the headlines for her divorce from Aamir Ali. Sanjeeda tied the knot with Amir Ali in 2012, however, the duo parted their ways later. The couple is blessed with a baby girl named Arya, and back in April this year, the actress shared a glimpse of her daughter Arya almost 2 years after her birthday. However, the duo never addressed about their separation publicly.

“It has been around nine months since the divorce papers came through. They have moved on in their respective lives. Both of them are extremely private and thus didn’t wish to give out any official statement about the divorce,” a source quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

On the work front, Sanjeeda appeared in various serials including Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, Kya Dill Mein Hai, Ishq Ka Rang Safed. The actress was last seen in web series named Gehraiyaan.

